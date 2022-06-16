.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Hunger crisis could swell already record global displacement: UN

  • Font
A flag of the United Nations flutters in wind at the main entrance of the Palais des Nations building which houses the United Nations Offices in Geneva, on September 29, 2021. (AFP)
A flag of the United Nations flutters in wind at the main entrance of the Palais des Nations building which houses the United Nations Offices in Geneva, on September 29, 2021. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Hunger crisis could swell already record global displacement: UN

AFP, Geneva

Published: Updated:

Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed global displacement numbers above 100 million for the first time, and the UN warned Thursday the resulting hunger crisis could force many more to flee.

Efforts to address the global food crisis, which has been dramatically aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is “of paramount importance... to prevent a larger number of people moving”, the United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi told reporters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“If you ask me how many... I don't know, but it will be pretty big numbers.”

Read more:

UN’s WFP ends food aid to parts of South Sudan as funds run dry

Food security was ‘deteriorating’ before Ukraine war, but has worsened since: Expert

Ukraine war risks 11 mln-19 mln more hungry people over next year: FAO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More