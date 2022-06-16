India’s $500 mln credit line to ease Sri Lanka’s fuel woes: Minister

Sri Lanka expects a new shipment of petrol within the next three days, its power and energy minister said on Thursday, as the island nation awaits official confirmation from the Indian government for a new $500 million credit line for fuel.

“We are struggling to get suppliers due to overdue payments,” Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera told reporters.

The crisis-hit country is struggling to find enough foreign exchange to pay for fuel, with long lines seen at many fuel pumps nationwide this week.

