.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

India’s $500 mln credit line to ease Sri Lanka’s fuel woes: Minister

  • Font
A child waiting to buy kerosene with his mother in the morning plays with cans, during a shortage of domestic gas as a result of country's economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 18, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
A child waiting to buy kerosene with his mother in the morning plays with cans, during a shortage of domestic gas as a result of country's economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (File photo: Reuters)

India’s $500 mln credit line to ease Sri Lanka’s fuel woes: Minister

Reuters, Colombo

Published: Updated:

Sri Lanka expects a new shipment of petrol within the next three days, its power and energy minister said on Thursday, as the island nation awaits official confirmation from the Indian government for a new $500 million credit line for fuel.

“We are struggling to get suppliers due to overdue payments,” Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera told reporters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The crisis-hit country is struggling to find enough foreign exchange to pay for fuel, with long lines seen at many fuel pumps nationwide this week.

Read more: Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas for motorists amid shortage

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More