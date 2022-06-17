.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Data suggests 15,000 millionaires trying to leave Russia: UK ministry

  • Font
A screen grab from a drone video footage shows a Russian-owned superyacht 'Amadea' docked at Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji May 3, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
A screen grab from a drone video footage shows a Russian-owned superyacht 'Amadea' docked at Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji May 3, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Data suggests 15,000 millionaires trying to leave Russia: UK ministry

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Data suggests thousands of millionaires are trying to leave Russia, and a continued exodus of its business and oligarch community will likely exacerbate the war's long-term damage to its economy, Britain's defense ministry said on Friday.

“Migration applications suggest that 15,000 Russian millionaires are likely already attempting to leave,” the ministry said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On the war front, Russia is likely trying to regain momentum in attempts to surround the Sievierodonetsk pocket from the south, it said.

Ukrainian officials have said their troops were holding out against massive Russian bombardment in the eastern city, and described new progress in a counteroffensive in the south.

Read more:

Third US citizen reported missing in Ukraine after going to fight Russian forces

US urges Russia to open Ukrainian ports for grain exports

US urges Russia to open Ukrainian ports for grain exports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More