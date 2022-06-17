.
Putin blames US for grain market disruption

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday in his speech to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Russia was not to blame for rising prices on the global grain market.

Putin accused the US of driving up food prices by printing money and “snapping up” food on global markets.

He added that Russia stood ready to boost its exports of grain and fertilizers, and that Russia would send food exports to Africa and the Middle East.

