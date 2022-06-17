Russian warship violated Danish territorial waters in Baltic Sea: Danish Armed Forces
A Russian warship early on Friday twice violated Danish territorial waters north of the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm, the Danish Armed Forces said in a statement.
Last month, Finland’s defense ministry said a Russian army helicopter violated Finland’s airspace.
Also in April, Swedish authorities said a Russian reconnaissance plane briefly violated Sweden’s airspace.
Moscow sent troops inro Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a “special military operation” to “de-nazify” its pro-Western country and protect the Russian speakers there.
