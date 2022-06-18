Biden deciding on China tariffs, says he will speak with Xi soon

President Joe Biden said on Saturday he was in the process of making up his mind on easing US tariffs on China and planned to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon.

President Joe Biden warned China in March of “implications and consequences” if Beijing backs Moscow over the invasion, either by providing military support or helping it avoid sweeping economic sanctions imposed by the US, the European Union and others.

While there’s been no sign of Beijing helping Moscow in either way, it has offered rhetorical support by repeating Russian conspiracy theories - such as the false claim that the US runs weapons biolabs in Ukraine - and diplomatically through Xi’s continued contact with Putin.

With Bloomberg and Reuters

