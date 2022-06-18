.
A still image shows a military strike purportedly carried out against a Russian armored military convoy in a location given as near Izium, Ukraine in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released by the National Guard Of Ukraine April 30, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian forces renew bid to advance south of Ukraine's Izium, Britain says

Reuters

Russia has probably renewed its efforts to advance south of Ukraine's eastern city of Izium in the last 48 hours, Britain's defense ministry said on Saturday.

Its goal is to penetrate deeper into the Donetsk region and envelope the pocket around the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk from the north, it said on Twitter.

If trapped Ukrainian civilians do not take up an offer of leaving via a corridor, Russia is likely to claim justification in making less of a distinction between them and any Ukrainian military targets in the area, the ministry added.

