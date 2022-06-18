Russian forces renew bid to advance south of Ukraine's Izium, Britain says

Russia has probably renewed its efforts to advance south of Ukraine's eastern city of Izium in the last 48 hours, Britain's defense ministry said on Saturday.

Its goal is to penetrate deeper into the Donetsk region and envelope the pocket around the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk from the north, it said on Twitter.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

If trapped Ukrainian civilians do not take up an offer of leaving via a corridor, Russia is likely to claim justification in making less of a distinction between them and any Ukrainian military targets in the area, the ministry added.

Read more:

As war in east rages on, Ukraine gets chance to ‘live the European dream’

Russia’s Putin says has ‘nothing against’ Ukraine joining EU

Ukraine’s road to becoming European Union member