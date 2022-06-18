Russian forces renew bid to advance south of Ukraine's Izium, Britain says
Russia has probably renewed its efforts to advance south of Ukraine's eastern city of Izium in the last 48 hours, Britain's defense ministry said on Saturday.
Its goal is to penetrate deeper into the Donetsk region and envelope the pocket around the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk from the north, it said on Twitter.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
If trapped Ukrainian civilians do not take up an offer of leaving via a corridor, Russia is likely to claim justification in making less of a distinction between them and any Ukrainian military targets in the area, the ministry added.
Read more:
As war in east rages on, Ukraine gets chance to ‘live the European dream’
Russia’s Putin says has ‘nothing against’ Ukraine joining EU
-
Russian superyacht arrives in Hawaii after US seizure orderA superyacht seized in Fiji last month at the request of US authorities, who say the $300 million Amadea is owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch ... World News
-
Russia’s Putin says has ‘nothing against’ Ukraine joining EURussia has “nothing against” Ukraine’s possible membership of the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday after the European ... World News
-
Russian media show images supposedly of two US citizens captured in UkraineRussian media outlets on Friday broadcast images of what they said were two US citizens captured while fighting for Ukraine, in what could be the ... World News