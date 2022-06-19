Gunmen kill two police constables in SW Pakistan Baluchistan’s province
The Associated Press, Quetta, Pakistan
Gunmen attacked a police post in Pakistan’s insurgency hit southwestern Baluchistan province, killing two constables, officials said on Sunday.
Police officer Aziz Jamali said the gunmen fled on motorcycles after shooting the police officers at the Mundrani security post near the town of Dera Murad Jamali.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Baluch separatist groups who want independence from Pakistan have been active in the mineral- and gas-rich area.
