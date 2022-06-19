Russian missiles destroy east Ukrainian fuel depot, killing one
A fuel storage depot in the eastern Ukrainian town of Novomoskovsk exploded on Sunday, killing one and injuring two, after earlier being hit with three Russian missiles, the head of the regional administration said in an online message.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Eleven people were injured in the strike itself, Valentyn Reznichenko had said on Saturday.
Firefighters were still trying to put out a fire from the missile strike, some 14 hours after the depot was hit, Reznichenko said early on Sunday.
Novomoskovsk lies just to the northeast of Dnipro, the regional capital.
Read more:
Five civilians killed, 12 wounded in Donetsk: Officials
NATO chief says war in Ukraine could last ‘for years’
Top Azovstal commanders transferred to Russia for investigation
-
NATO chief says war in Ukraine could last ‘for years’The war in Ukraine could last “for years,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned in an interview published Sunday by German daily newspaper Bild, while ... World News
-
Miners rescued after being trapped underground in east Ukraine: SeparatistsSeventy-seven miners were rescued on Saturday after being trapped underground during a power outage and shelling of territory controlled by ... World News
-
UAE sends 27 tons of food, medical aid to Ukraine refugees in PolandThe UAE sent 27 tons of food and medical supplies to assist Ukrainian refugees in Poland, the Emirates news agency WAM reported on Saturday.The UAE ... Gulf