Belarus to resume verification activities under arms control treaties: Ministry
Belarus’ defense ministry said on Monday that the country was resuming verification activities under existing international arms control treaties after a two-year hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the defense ministry said it had sent notification to participating states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) that it intended to resume verification checks on a reciprocal basis.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Belarus, a close ally of Russia, stopped allowing arms inspections in 2020 because of the pandemic. Amid heightened tensions between Europe and Minsk, particularly over Belarus’s role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, OSCE members have called on Minsk to readmit inspectors to check its arms stocks.
Belarus said last week a number of other countries, including neighboring Poland, a NATO ally, had still not resumed arms inspections through the OSCE.
The Belarusian embassy in Vienna - which represents Minsk at the OSCE - accused Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine of politicizing the issue and of refusing to discuss arms controls issues, the state-run Belta news agency reported.
On Monday the defense ministry said Minsk was ready to allow arms inspectors into the country but only on a reciprocal basis, if its officials were allowed to inspect other nations’ stocks.
Read more:
NATO chief says war in Ukraine could last ‘for years’
Ikea to ‘scale down’ Russia, Belarus operations over Ukraine war
‘It breaks my heart’: Ukrainian expats share despair as Russian invasion rages on
-
Ikea to ‘scale down’ Russia, Belarus operations over Ukraine warSwedish furniture giant Ikea said Wednesday it would “scale down” its activities in Russia and Belarus, after putting them on hold following the ... Financial Markets
-
Putin says Ukrainian grain can be exported through BelarusRussian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Moscow was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grain and said the best solution would be to ... World News
-
Belarus leader offers to ‘help Americans’ with baby formulaBelarus’s leader Alexander Lukashenko on Friday offered to share baby formula with the United States, highlighting shortages in a country that has put ... World News