France’s PM Borne must seek confidence vote: Left-wing leader Melenchon
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne should comply with the tradition of standing for a confidence vote before the newly elected National Assembly, left-wing leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Monday, adding that she had no majority.
“She will be defeated,” said Melenchon.
Melenchon earlier said that left-leaning parties which jointly campaigned as the Nupes alliance for Sunday’s lower house election should now form one group to become the second largest in the National Assembly after President Emmanuel Macron's centrists.
Melenchon, a far-left veteran, told reporters his suggestion was mainly based on the fact that, separately, the far-left, communists, socialists, and greens forming the Nupes would each have fewer members than the far-right Rassemblement National.
