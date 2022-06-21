.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia captures Donbas frontline village Toshkivka: Ukraine

  • Font
Drone footage shows an artillery strike amid military presence in Toshkivka, Luhansk region, Ukraine in this screengrab taken from a video released on June 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Drone footage shows an artillery strike amid military presence in Toshkivka, Luhansk region, Ukraine in this screengrab taken from a video released on June 19, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia captures Donbas frontline village Toshkivka: Ukraine

AFP, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

Russian forces pushed deeper into Donbas Tuesday with Ukraine announcing the capture of the frontline village of Toshkivka near the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, the site of fierce weeks-long fighting.

“As of today, according to our information, Toshkivka is controlled entirely by the Russians,” Roman Vlasenko, the head of the Sievierodonetsk district told Ukrainian television, adding that the battle for Donbas is “now in full swing.”

Toshkivka, with a pre-war population of around 5,000 people, is approximately 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Sievierodonetsk, where Russian troops and have been battling for weeks against Kyiv’s army.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The entirety of the Luhansk region is now the epicenter of fighting between Ukraine and the Russian army,” he said.

Read more:

Kremlin says death penalty for captured US citizens cannot be ruled out

Russian border guard helicopter violates Estonia’s airspace

Russia tells Lithuania: Your citizens will feel the pain over Kaliningrad

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More