Russia captures Donbas frontline village Toshkivka: Ukraine

Russian forces pushed deeper into Donbas Tuesday with Ukraine announcing the capture of the frontline village of Toshkivka near the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, the site of fierce weeks-long fighting.
“As of today, according to our information, Toshkivka is controlled entirely by the Russians,” Roman Vlasenko, the head of the Sievierodonetsk district told Ukrainian television, adding that the battle for Donbas is “now in full swing.”
Toshkivka, with a pre-war population of around 5,000 people, is approximately 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Sievierodonetsk, where Russian troops and have been battling for weeks against Kyiv’s army.
“The entirety of the Luhansk region is now the epicenter of fighting between Ukraine and the Russian army,” he said.
