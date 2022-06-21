State Department confirms US citizen killed while fighting in Ukraine

The State Department confirmed that a second US citizen was killed while fighting in Ukraine, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

“We can confirm the death of US citizen Stephen Zabielski in Ukraine,” a State Department spokesperson told CNN. “We have been in touch with the family and have provided all possible consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further,” the State Department official added.

Zabielski was from Florida and died on May 15, 2022, “while fighting the war in Village of Dorozhniank, Ukraine,” according to an obituary published in a local New York outlet, Recorder News.

He was 52 years old and had worked in construction for 30 years.

CNN reported that he was the second known American to be killed after joining the fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

At least three Americans are reported to be missing in Ukraine, and it is believed they were captured while fighting Russian forces invading parts of Ukraine.

The State Department has provided few details on their whereabouts, citing privacy matters.

But US officials have warned US citizens against traveling to Ukraine because Russian government security officials singling out US citizens.

