Two people injured in violent attack in Sweden, one arrested

Police are seen near the scene of an apparent attack at a school in Esloev, southern Sweden, on August 19, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters, Copenhagen

At least two people were injured in a violent attack in Vasteras in Sweden, local police said on Tuesday, adding that one person had been apprehended on the spot.

Police in a statement said a sharp object had been used in the attack but did not provide further detail.

Swedish daily Aftonbladet, citing unnamed sources, reported that the victims were stabbed with a knife.

Police said the attack took place in the central part of Vasteras, a town about 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of Stockholm.

