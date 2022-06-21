Two people injured in violent attack in Sweden, one arrested

At least two people were injured in a violent attack in Vasteras in Sweden, local police said on Tuesday, adding that one person had been apprehended on the spot.
Police in a statement said a sharp object had been used in the attack but did not provide further detail.
Swedish daily Aftonbladet, citing unnamed sources, reported that the victims were stabbed with a knife.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Police said the attack took place in the central part of Vasteras, a town about 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of Stockholm.
Read more:
One person dead after car drives into crowd on Berlin street: Report
Iran fighter jet crashes after engine fails, pilots survive
India cancels hundreds of trains as more protests loom over army recruitment scheme
-
Turkey says talks on Finland, Sweden’s NATO bids ongoing, but summit not a deadlineTurkey's discussions about Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership will continue but the summit in Madrid next week is not a deadline for any decision, ... World News
-
Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden's NATO bidWhen Turkey’s president rails against “terrorists” in the Swedish Parliament, Amineh Kakabaveh is convinced he is talking about her.The former Kurdish ... World News
-
Sweden has taken ‘important steps’ to meet Turkey’s demands: NATO’s StoltenbergSweden has taken important steps to meet Turkey’s demands for approving Stockholm’s NATO membership application, NATO Secretary General Jens ... World News