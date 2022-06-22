Bulgaria’s only nuclear power plant shuts down after generator malfunctions 

Bulgaria’s only nuclear power plant shut down one of its two 1,000-megawatt reactors on Wednesday after a generator malfunction, the operator said, adding there was no radiation leak.

The incident comes less than a month after the reactor, located in northwest Bulgaria on the Danube River, was switched off for scheduled maintenance and refueling.

The plant operator said in a statement that unit 5 of the Kozloduy plant was shut down at 6:05 a.m. (0305 GMT) on Wednesday “due to a malfunction in the generator excitation system and the activation of electrical protection in the conventional, non-nuclear part.”

Its emergency protection was activated and there was “no change in the radiation situation at the site” after the glitch, the statement said.

Kozloduy’s second reactor, the 1,000-megawatt unit 6, was operating at full capacity, the plant said. It is unclear when unit 5 can be re-connected to the grid.

The power plant generates about a third of the country’s electricity.

It has only two operational reactors after four smaller units were shut down in 2002 and 2006 to meet the European Union’s conditions for membership.

