Russia's lowering of gas flows a ‘rogue move’: European Commission

A model of the natural gas pipeline is seen in front of displayed Finnish and Russian flag colours in this illustration taken April 26, 2022. (Reuters)
A model of the natural gas pipeline is seen in front of displayed Finnish and Russian flag colours in this illustration taken April 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia's lowering of gas flows a ‘rogue move’: European Commission

Reuters

Russian reduction of gas flows to Europe are “very rogue moves” a senior European Commission said on Wednesday, saying plans to step up coal use in the bloc would be temporary and climate goals remained intact.

“The unlawful invasion by Russia of Ukraine has resulted in an emergency situation in the EU,” Elina Bardram, acting director for International Affairs and Climate Finance at the European Commision, told the Africa Energy Forum in Brussels.

“With the very rogue moves we are observing from the Putin administration in terms Gazprom lowering the flow very suddenly, we are doing some very important measures, but all of those measures are temporary”, she added, referring to coal use.

