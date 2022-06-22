.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Watch: Passenger jet with 140 people catches fire while landing at US airport

  • Font
A handout picture provided by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows a Red Air jet after catching fire while landing at Miami International Airport on June 22, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Twitter)
A handout picture provided by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows a Red Air jet after catching fire while landing at Miami International Airport on June 22, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Twitter)

Watch: Passenger jet with 140 people catches fire while landing at US airport

AFP, Miami

Published: Updated:

Investigators were headed to Miami Wednesday after a passenger jet’s landing gear collapsed and it caught fire as it landed at the US city’s international airport, authorities said.

Three people were hospitalized after the crash of Red Air Flight 203 late Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade fire officials, but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported among the 140 people on board.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dramatic video footage showed people being evacuated from the McDonnell Douglas MD-82 aircraft, lying askew on the runway with its nose crumpled as thick black smoke billows from its body.

Red Air, a Dominican budget carrier which only launched in November last year, said the plane was arriving from Santo Domingo when it met with “technical difficulties.”

“Red Air #203 from Santo Domingo had its landing gear in the nose of the plane collapse, which seems to have caused a fire,” said a statement on the Miami International Airport’s Twitter account.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the US government agency in charge of probing civil aviation accidents, tweeted that its team would arrive in Miami on Wednesday.

Red Air said there were 130 passengers and 10 crew on board.

Read more:

Taiwan navy grounds anti-submarine helicopters after accident injures four crew

Inside the hangar at the center of the $1 bln Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

Iran fighter jet crashes after engine fails, pilots survive

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More