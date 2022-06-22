Watch: Passenger jet with 140 people catches fire while landing at US airport

Investigators were headed to Miami Wednesday after a passenger jet’s landing gear collapsed and it caught fire as it landed at the US city’s international airport, authorities said.

Three people were hospitalized after the crash of Red Air Flight 203 late Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade fire officials, but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported among the 140 people on board.

Red Air McDonnell Douglas MD-82 crashes on landing at Miami Airport in Florida. Of the 140 people onboard, 4 injuries are reported at this point. https://t.co/D4Lkhsezvt pic.twitter.com/LGkltD41xO — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 22, 2022

Dramatic video footage showed people being evacuated from the McDonnell Douglas MD-82 aircraft, lying askew on the runway with its nose crumpled as thick black smoke billows from its body.

Your worst nightmare, captured on video. Airliner crash lands at Miami Airport, bursts into flames. Passengers flee on to runway. Everyone survived, there were three injuries. pic.twitter.com/sBGAVOeMRz — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 22, 2022

Red Air, a Dominican budget carrier which only launched in November last year, said the plane was arriving from Santo Domingo when it met with “technical difficulties.”

“Red Air #203 from Santo Domingo had its landing gear in the nose of the plane collapse, which seems to have caused a fire,” said a statement on the Miami International Airport’s Twitter account.

Red Air #203 from Santo Domingo had its landing gear in the nose of the plane collapse, which seems to have caused a fire. @MiamiDadeFire responded & extinguished the fire. Some flights have been delayed as a result. Please follow up with your airline for the latest flight info. pic.twitter.com/06Vs8WuqIB — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) June 21, 2022

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the US government agency in charge of probing civil aviation accidents, tweeted that its team would arrive in Miami on Wednesday.

Red Air said there were 130 passengers and 10 crew on board.

