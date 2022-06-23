Britain says Russia boosts pressure in advance on Ukraine's Lysychansk
Russian forces advancing towards the Ukrainian city of Lysychansk are putting increasing pressure on the surrounding region, including the twin city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain's defense ministry said on Thursday.
“Since 19 June, Russian forces have highly likely advanced over 5 km (3 miles) towards the southern approaches of the Donbas city of Lysychansk,” the ministry said in a daily update on Twitter.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The fight for the twin cities is “entering a sort of fearsome climax”, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said.
Russia seeks to capture both Luhansk and Donetsk, which make up Ukraine's industrial heartland of Donbas.
Read more:
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for heavy arms, EU membership as Russia pounds cities
G7 summit to announce measures increasing ‘pressure on Russia’: US official
Russian troops ‘executed’ photographer in Ukraine, press group says
-
Turkey and Russia discuss grain transit from UkraineA Turkish defense delegation was in Moscow for talks aimed at resuming grain exports from Ukraine across the Black Sea, Russia’s defense ministry said ... World News
-
Russian troops ‘executed’ photographer in Ukraine, press group saysUkrainian photographer Maksim Levin was “executed in cold blood” alongside his friend Oleksiy Chernyshov by Russian forces north of Kyiv on March 13, ... World News
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for heavy arms, EU membership as Russia pounds citiesPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow's massive air and artillery attacks were aimed at destroying the entire Donbas region and urged Ukraine's ... World News