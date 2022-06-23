.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

China’s Xi criticizes ‘abuse’ of global sanctions at BRICS meeting

  • Font
Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reuters)

China’s Xi criticizes ‘abuse’ of global sanctions at BRICS meeting

Reuters

Published: Updated:


Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday criticized what he termed the abuse of international sanctions, calling on Russia, India, Brazil, and South Africa to rise to their responsibilities in the world.

“Our meeting today comes at a crucial moment of choice for the future of humanity: as key emerging markets and developing countries, BRICS countries must rise to our responsibility,” Xi said through a translator.

“We have enhanced unity and coordination,” he said.

“We must abandon Cold War mentality and block confrontation and oppose unilateral sanctions -- and the abuse of sanctions,”Xi said. “The global economic recovery remains a tortuous process while peace and security become more salient problems.”

The BRICS countries comprise Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More