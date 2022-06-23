China’s Xi criticizes ‘abuse’ of global sanctions at BRICS meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday criticized what he termed the abuse of international sanctions, calling on Russia, India, Brazil, and South Africa to rise to their responsibilities in the world.
“Our meeting today comes at a crucial moment of choice for the future of humanity: as key emerging markets and developing countries, BRICS countries must rise to our responsibility,” Xi said through a translator.
“We have enhanced unity and coordination,” he said.
“We must abandon Cold War mentality and block confrontation and oppose unilateral sanctions -- and the abuse of sanctions,”Xi said. “The global economic recovery remains a tortuous process while peace and security become more salient problems.”
The BRICS countries comprise Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
