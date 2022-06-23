France seeks full gas reserves as Russia cuts supplies
The French government said Thursday it aims to have its natural gas reserves at full capacity by autumn as European countries brace for supply cuts from major supplier Russia with the Ukraine war dragging on.
“We are ensuring the complete filling of our storage capacities, aiming to be close to 100 percent by early autumn,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
She added that France will also build a new floating terminal to receive more gas supplies by ship.
“We can do without Russian gas,” French Energy Transition Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said later on BFM Business TV.
That depends on the floating terminals beginning operating as planned and France filling its strategic reserve, she added.
Read more:
Officials: US to send more HIMARS to Ukraine in new arms package worth $450 mln
Russia seeks new fuel markets in Africa, Middle East as Europe turns away
Russia’s Putin still looking to capture all of Ukraine, senior Pentagon official says
-
Gas flows from Germany to France have halted, pipeline operator saysGas flows to France from Germany have been at a halt since June 15, France’s pipeline operator GRTgaz said on Friday, citing the effects of reduced ... Energy
-
France to block further natural gas and electricity price risesFrance will move to ease the cost of rising prices for consumers by blocking further natural gas price hikes and by preventing a planned increase in ... World News
-
France's Macron: Ukraine President will have to negotiate with Russia at some pointFrench President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Ukraine would have to hold talks with Russia at some point, in order to try and bring an end ... World News
-
France confirms volunteer fighter killed in UkraineA French volunteer fighter in Ukraine has been killed in combat, Paris confirmed on Friday following reports that the man died in artillery fire in ... World News