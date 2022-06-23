India customs officials seize stack of gold smuggled from Saudi Arabia

Almost 500 grams of gold was seized by Indian customs officials from a passenger traveling from Saudi Arabia this week.

Undeclared gold worth almost $28,000 was found concealed on a passenger traveling into Delhi from Saudi Arabia’s Damman, officials reported on Twitter on Wednesday.

The unidentified person, an Indian national, was caught with four gold bars concealed in his baggage.

Customs officials said the weight of the gold was about 466 grams.

The person was arrested on June 21 after being caught by officials.

Officials said they regularly catch passengers trying to smuggle gold into the country.

In April, gold worth more than $74,000 and $38,000 in cash was seized by Indian customs officials from passengers travelling to and from Dubai.

Undeclared gold was confiscated from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai into Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday, April 19.

The man was wearing a heavy gold chain around his neck and was found with gold bars in his pockets. He was later arrested.

The same week customs officers at the same airport intercepted an Indian passenger about to board a flight to Dubai with a suitcase full of cash.

