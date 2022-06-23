UK imposes further trade sanctions against Russia
Britain introduced a new tranche of trade sanctions against Russia on Thursday, a notice published on the government website said.
The ‘Notice to Exporters’ listed new measures including prohibitions on the export to Russia of a range of goods and technology, the export of jet fuel, and the export of sterling or EU denominated banknotes.
It also said there were new prohibitions on the provision of technical assistance, and financial services, funds, and brokering services relating to iron and steel imports.
The notice set out a further list of goods prohibited for export: internal repression goods and technology; goods and technology relating to chemical and biological weapons; maritime goods and technology; additional oil refining goods and technology and additional critical industry goods and technology.
