UK’s Johnson says he would defend Rwanda policy when he meets Prince Charles
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that he would defend his government’s immigration partnership with Rwanda if heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, were to raise it with him when the two meet.
“People need to keep an open mind about the policy, the critics need to keep an open mind about the policy,” Johnson told reporters.
British newspapers have reported that Charles had privately criticized the plans, under which asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda.
“A lot of people can see it’s obvious merits. So yeah, of course, if I am seeing the prince tomorrow, of course I am going to make that point,” Johnson told reporters in Kigali for a a meeting of Commonwealth leaders.
Asked if he would he defend it if Charles were to raise it, Johnson said: “Yes, it hasn’t come up so far, of course.”
