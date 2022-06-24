.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Car explosion kills Moscow-appointed official in Ukraine’s Kherson

  • Font
Russian army soldiers stand next to their trucks during a rally against Russian occupation in Svobody (Freedom) Square in Kherson, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. Ever since Russian forces took the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in early March, residents sensed the occupiers had a special plan for their town. Now, amid a crescendo of warnings from Ukraine that Russia plans to stage a sham referendum to transform the territory into a pro-Moscow people's republic, it appears locals guessed right. (AP Photo/Olexandr Chornyi)
Russian army soldiers stand next to their trucks during a rally against Russian occupation in Svobody (Freedom) Square in Kherson, Ukraine, on March 7, 2022. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Car explosion kills Moscow-appointed official in Ukraine’s Kherson

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

A Moscow-appointed official in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region was killed in an explosion, Russian news agencies reported Friday, the latest in a string of attacks on pro-Kremlin officials in Ukrainian regions under Russian control.

“According to preliminary data, he died. An explosive device was planted in his car,” a representative of the Kherson region administration told Interfax, confirmed by other news agencies.

The Moscow-appointed deputy leader of Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, confirmed to the RIA Novosti news agency the identity of the victim.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Yes, one of my employees died. Dmitry Savluchenko, the head of the department of youth and sport,” Stremousov said.

The press service of the city’s civilian and military administration told TASS news agency this was a “targeted assassination,” adding that the official was the only victim in the blast.

There has been an increased number of attacks against pro-Kremlin officials in Ukrainian regions that have come under Moscow control since late February.

On Wednesday, a pro-Russian official in the village of Chornobaivka survived the explosion of a bomb planted in his car, while the head of the prison services of Kherson region was injured in a bomb attack on June 18.

In late May, the mayor of Enerhodar in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, who was appointed after Russian troops took control of the city, was wounded in an explosion that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian nationalists.

Read more:

Ukraine forces ordered to retreat from Sievierodonetsk, says governor

Moscow blames US for Lithuanian ban on goods crossing from Kaliningrad

Ukraine urges Africa to pressure Russia on grain crisis

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More