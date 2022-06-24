Cargo plane crash-lands near Russia’s Ryazan killing at least three: Report
An Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane crashed and caught fire while landing near Russia’s western city of Ryazan on Friday, killing three of the nine people on board, the Interfax news agency said.
Six were injured, Interfax added in the report, which cited an unidentified source.
Separately, it quoted Russia’s defense ministry as saying the plane had suffered an engine malfunction while on a training flight.
The ministry gave no details of crew deaths.
