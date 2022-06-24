.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Chairman of Britain’s ruling Conservatives quits after twin by-elections defeat

  • Font
British Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party Oliver Dowden appears on BBC's Sunday Morning presented by Sophie Raworth in London, Britain April 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Chairman of Britain’s ruling Conservatives, Oliver Dowden. (File photo: Reuters)

Chairman of Britain’s ruling Conservatives quits after twin by-elections defeat

AFP, London

Published: Updated:

The chairman of Britain’s ruling Conservatives quit on Friday after the party lost two parliamentary by-elections, including in a southwest English seat it had previously held for over a century.

“Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office,” Oliver Dowden wrote in a resignation letter to Prime Minister and Tory leader Boris Johnson.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

London Heathrow lifts full-year passenger forecast, citing bookings trend

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More