Detroit police discover body of 3-year-old boy in freezer

Police tape surrounds a crime scene where three people were shot at the Wentworth Gardens housing complex in the Bridgeport neighborhood on June 23, 2021 in Chicago. (AFP)
A file photo shows police tape surrounds a crime scene in a neighborhood on June 23, 2021 in Chicago. (AFP)

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Officers found the body of a 3-year-old boy inside a freezer in a Detroit home Friday morning, police said.

Officers were conducting a welfare check at a westside home when they discovered the body. It was not immediately clear how long the body had been in the freezer.

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested. Police have not provided details about the relationship between the woman and the child, their names or other information.

In a brief statement, Chief James White said he would provide an update later.

