.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least 17 people found dead in South African nightclub: Police

  • Font
Police tape surrounds a crime scene where three people were shot at the Wentworth Gardens housing complex in the Bridgeport neighborhood on June 23, 2021 in Chicago. (AFP)
At least seventeen young adults aged between 18-20 years died in a local tavern in Scenery Park which is based in South Africa’s southern city of East London, (AFP)

At least 17 people found dead in South African nightclub: Police

AFP, Reuters, Johannesburg

Published: Updated:

At least 17 people were found dead at a nightclub in a township in South Africa’s southern city of East London on Sunday, police said.

“We got a report about 17 (people) died in a local tavern in Scenery Park which is based in East London. We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” a provincial police chief brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana told AFP.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The location, Scenery Park, is about three kms from the city center.

Unverified pictures shared on social media showed bodies with no visible signs of injuries, strewn on the floor of the club.

Local television showed police officers trying to calm down a crowd of people gathered outside the club in the city, which lies on the Indian Ocean coast, nearly 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) south of Johannesburg.

Kinana told Reuters it was too early to determine the cause of death of the young adults aged between 18-20 years.

Read more: Witnesses say more than 200 killed in Ethiopia ethnic attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More