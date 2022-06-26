Boris Johnson defiant, says he’s staying as UK leader into 2030s

Embattled UK leader Boris Johnson said he plans to stick around as prime minister for a third term until the mid-2030s, an act of defiance in the face of mounting political defeats and growing pressure within his own Conservative Party.
Earlier this month, Johnson survived a leadership challenge and there is growing speculation that another confidence vote is being hatched in the wake of a double by-election defeat. But Johnson, speaking to reporters in Rwanda before heading to a Group of Seven leaders summit in Germany, made clear that he has no intention of stepping aside.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
If anything he’s clinging on. With the next elections expected to be in 2024, he was asked by reporters in Rwanda if he wanted to serve a second term to 2029. According to the Press Association, this was his response: “At the moment I am thinking actively about the third term and you know, what could happen then . . . this is the mid-2030s.”
His answer came after the chairman of Johnson’s ruling Conservatives, Oliver Dowden, resigned his post after the party lost two key parliamentary seats on Thursday night. That has prompted some Tory Members of Parliament to consider standing for election to the influential backbench 1922 committee, in order to change the rules and allow a fresh vote of confidence in Johnson’s leadership.
At the moment, the premier is safe for a year after surviving such a vote this month -- even though four in 10 of his own MPs voted against him.
The collapse in Tory support in Wakefield, northern England, and Tiverton and Honiton in the southwest has renewed doubts about whether Johnson can lead them to victory in the next general election, which is due by January 2025 at the latest.
Johnson, in his comments to reporters said: “I love my colleagues and of course I would urge them respectfully: golden rule of politics, the more we focus on Westminster politics the more irritating it is to voters.”
Read more:
UK PM Johnson’s Conservatives lose two parliamentary by-elections
After surviving confidence vote, UK PM Johnson vows to ‘get on with the job’
Who could replace UK PM Boris Johnson if he gets ousted?
-
Commonwealth targets $2 trillion in trade by 2030 as expansion continuesTogo and Gabon officially joined the Commonwealth Saturday, continuing an expansion of the group of nations beyond ex-British colonies as smaller ... World News
-
UK PM Johnson urges G7 not to ‘give up’ on Ukraine, pledges fresh financial supportBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday urged fellow G7 leaders not to “give up” on Ukraine four months into Russia’s grinding war, as he ... World News
-
UK PM Johnson’s Conservatives lose two parliamentary by-electionsBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party was defeated in two parliamentary by-elections on Friday, in a sign of the depth of voter ... World News
-
UK’s Johnson says he would defend Rwanda policy when he meets Prince CharlesBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that he would defend his government’s immigration partnership with Rwanda if heir to the British ... World News
-
Ethics adviser to UK PM Boris Johnson resignsThe ethics advisor to scandal-hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson has quit, weeks after an investigator’s report criticized the British leader for ... World News
-
UK PM Johnson’s Tories attack ECHR after Rwanda plan rulingMembers of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party demanded the UK withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights after a court ruling forced the ... World News
-
UK PM Johnson warns against pushing food prices up with new taxesNew taxes to tackle obesity would push up the costs of living at a time when global food prices are spiking, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ... World News
-
After surviving confidence vote, UK PM Johnson vows to ‘get on with the job’British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet his senior ministers on Tuesday, vowing to “get on with the job” after surviving a confidence vote and ... World News
-
Damaged, UK’s Boris Johnson scrapes win in party confidence voteBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote on Monday but a large rebellion in his Conservative Party over the so-called ... World News
-
Who could replace UK PM Boris Johnson if he gets ousted?British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a confidence vote on Monday following a series of scandals, including a damning official report about ... Features