Russian Defense Minister Shoigu visits troops involved in Ukraine operation

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected Russian troop units involved in Ukraine, the defense ministry said on Sunday.



“At the command posts of Russian units, Army General Sergei Shoigu heard reports from the commanders on the current

situation and actions of the Russian Armed Forces in the main operational areas,” the ministry said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



It was not immediately clear when the visit took place or if Shoigu had visited Ukraine itself.

Advertisement

Read more: Four explosions heard in Ukraine’s Kyiv