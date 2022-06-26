.
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu visits troops involved in Ukraine operation

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu delivers a speech during an expanded meeting of the Defence Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia December 21, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Tereshchenko/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
File photo of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected Russian troop units involved in Ukraine, the defense ministry said on Sunday.

“At the command posts of Russian units, Army General Sergei Shoigu heard reports from the commanders on the current
situation and actions of the Russian Armed Forces in the main operational areas,” the ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear when the visit took place or if Shoigu had visited Ukraine itself.

Read more: Four explosions heard in Ukraine’s Kyiv

