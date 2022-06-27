Ukraine’s Zelenskyy focused on securing advantage in months, not years: Sullivan
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked G7 leaders for armaments and economic assistance and was focused on securing an “advantageous position” in its conflict with Russia in months rather than years, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.
Sullivan, briefing reporters after Zelenskyy addressed G7 leaders by video conference on Monday, said there was an emerging consensus that a price cap on Russian oil was a “serious method” of reducing the revenues that fund Russia’s war on Ukraine.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He added that Russia was facing difficulties resupplying its armies.
Read more:
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges G7 to push to end war by year’s end, impose more sanctions
US announces new G7 sanctions against Russia’s defense industry
US plans to send Ukraine advanced air-defense missiles soon: Source
-
US plans to send Ukraine advanced air-defense missiles soon: SourceThe United States is planning to send Ukraine sophisticated anti-aircraft missiles to defend against Russian attacks, a source familiar with the ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges G7 to push to end war by year’s end, impose more sanctionsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday urged world leaders gathered at the G7 summit to do their utmost to end Russia’s invasion of his ... World News
-
Ukraine authorities urge civilians to ‘urgently’ evacuate LysychanskRegional authorities urged civilians on Monday to urgently evacuate the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk which is being attacked by Russian forces ... World News
-
US announces new G7 sanctions against Russia’s defense industryThe United States on Monday announced new G7 sanctions targeting Russia’s defense industry in a bid to hobble the Kremlin’s ability to maintain the ... World News