Ukraine’s Zelenskyy focused on securing advantage in months, not years: Sullivan

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked G7 leaders for armaments and economic assistance and was focused on securing an “advantageous position” in its conflict with Russia in months rather than years, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.



Sullivan, briefing reporters after Zelenskyy addressed G7 leaders by video conference on Monday, said there was an emerging consensus that a price cap on Russian oil was a “serious method” of reducing the revenues that fund Russia’s war on Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



He added that Russia was facing difficulties resupplying its armies.

Advertisement

Read more:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges G7 to push to end war by year’s end, impose more sanctions

US announces new G7 sanctions against Russia’s defense industry

US plans to send Ukraine advanced air-defense missiles soon: Source