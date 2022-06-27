.
Russia bans 43 more Canadians in response to sanctions

A Russian flag waves next to one of the Kremlin towers in downtown Moscow on February 26, 2022. (File photo: AFP)
AFP, Moscow

Russia on Monday banned 43 more Canadians from entering its territory, in response to sanctions imposed by Ottawa over Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.

The new blacklist published by the Russian foreign ministry includes Suzanne Cowan, leader of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party, and Mark Carney, former governor of the Canadian and British central banks.

Senior civil servants, political advisers and members of civil society are also penalized.

The foreign ministry in Moscow criticized the “belligerent Russophobia” of Trudeau’s government.

It said the new bans were in retaliation for Canada’s introduction in May of new sanctions targeting the heads of Russian companies and members of their families.

Since the start of its offensive in Ukraine, Russia has banned more than 700 Canadians, including those announced on Monday, from entering its territory.

In May, the Kremlin closed down the Moscow office of Canadian national public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada and cancelled its journalists’ visas and accreditation passes.

The move was in retaliation for Canada's decision in March to ban Russian state media outlet RT.

