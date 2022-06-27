Sudan to summon back its ambassador to Ethiopia after seven soldiers killed

Sudan will summon back its ambassador to Addis Ababa immediately for consultations following the killing of seven Sudanese soldiers who were being held captive by the Ethiopian military, the foreign ministry said on Monday.



The ministry will also summon the Ethiopian ambassador to Khartoum on Monday to directly condemn the killing, it added.

The Sudanese armed forces said in a statement late Sunday :“In an act that contravenes all laws and customs of war and international humanitarian law, the Ethiopian army executed seven Sudanese soldiers and a citizen who were their captives.”

