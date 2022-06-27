Sudan to summon back its ambassador to Ethiopia after seven soldiers killed
Sudan will summon back its ambassador to Addis Ababa immediately for consultations following the killing of seven Sudanese soldiers who were being held captive by the Ethiopian military, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
The ministry will also summon the Ethiopian ambassador to Khartoum on Monday to directly condemn the killing, it added.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Sudanese armed forces said in a statement late Sunday :“In an act that contravenes all laws and customs of war and international humanitarian law, the Ethiopian army executed seven Sudanese soldiers and a citizen who were their captives.”
Read more: Sudan’s PM Hamdok says will keep pushing for peace in Ethiopia
-
Sudan vows to respond as it accuses Ethiopia of executing seven soldiers, a civilianSudan has accused the Ethiopian army of executing seven soldiers and a civilian who it says were captive and vowed to take action.“In an act that ... World News
-
More people fleeing their homes as Sudan’s Darfur violence surgeViolence in western Sudan this month alone has displaced more than 84,000 people, doubling the number of those driven from their homes so far this ... Middle East
-
African Union says will not continue ‘dishonest’ Sudan talksThe African Union has said it will no longer broker talks on getting Sudan’s transition back on track after an October military coup as a civilian ... Middle East
-
Protester killed in Sudan anti-coup rallies: MedicsSudanese security forces on Thursday killed a protester during the latest rallies against last year’s military coup, medics said.The protester, yet to ... Middle East
-
Sudan signed MoU with UAE for farm project, port: Finance ministerSudan recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates for a large agricultural project linked by a road to a new ... Middle East
-
UN’s WFP ends food aid to parts of South Sudan as funds run dryThe United Nations World Food Program is suspending assistance to a third of those it planned to support this year in South Sudan as the East African ... Middle East
-
Clashes in Sudan’s Darfur region kill more than 100: Tribal leaderThe latest clashes in Sudan’s Darfur region between Arab and non-Arab groups have left more than 100 people killed, a tribal leader said on ... Middle East