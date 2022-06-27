US plans to send Ukraine advanced air-defense missiles soon: Source
The United States is planning to send Ukraine sophisticated anti-aircraft missiles to defend against Russian attacks, a source familiar with the process told AFP on Monday.
President Joe Biden “has made the procurement of advanced air defense systems for Ukraine a priority,” the source said, asking not to be identified.
An announcement is “likely this week” on the purchase of an “advanced medium- to long-range surface-to-air missile defense system,” as well as other weaponry to help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion.
Washington is also expected to announce other security assistance for Ukraine, including additional artillery ammunition and counter-battery radars to address needs expressed by the Ukrainian military, the source added.
The weaponry is the latest assistance to be offered to Ukraine by the United States since Russia invaded its eastern European neighbor in February.
This month, President Joe Biden agreed to provide Ukraine with $700 million in military aid, including advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range targets.
Ammunition, counter fire radars, a number of air surveillance radars, additional Javelin anti-tank missiles, as well as anti-armor weapons are also part of that package, officials said.
Another effort, to sell four large, armable drones to Ukraine, was paused earlier this month amid concerns that their radar and surveillance equipment could create a security risk for the United States if it fell into Russian hands.
