.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine authorities urge civilians to ‘urgently’ evacuate Lysychansk

  • Font
Smoke rises over the remains of a building destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine June 17, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
Smoke rises over the remains of a building destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine June 17, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine authorities urge civilians to ‘urgently’ evacuate Lysychansk

Reuters, Kyiv 

Published: Updated:

Regional authorities urged civilians on Monday to urgently evacuate the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk which is being attacked by Russian forces.

“Dear residents of Lysychansk city territorial community and their relatives! Due to the real threat to life and health, we call on you to evacuate urgently,” Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said the situation in Lysychansk was “very difficult” but did not say how many civilians remained there. About 100,000 people lived in the city before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Gaidai said earlier on Monday that Lysychansk was suffering “catastrophic” damage from shelling as Russian forces targeted the city following the fall of neighboring Sievierodonetsk over the weekend.

Read more:

Russia says strikes hit Ukraine military training centers

US announces new G7 sanctions against Russia’s defense industry

Putin to make first foreign trip to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan since Ukraine invasion

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More