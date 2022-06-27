Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges G7 to push to end war by year’s end, impose more sanctions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday urged world leaders gathered at the G7 summit to do their utmost to end Russia’s invasion of his country by the end of the year, a source told AFP.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In his closed-door address via video-link to the gathering of leaders in the German Alps, Zelenskyy said battle conditions would make it tougher for his troops as they mount their fightback.
A war pushing past winter also risked raging further beyond, he said.
He therefore urged the G7 leaders to do their maximum to end the war by year’s end, including by intensifying sanctions against Russia, the source said.
Despite the multiple rounds of punitive measures that Western allies have unleashed on Moscow, Zelenskyy pleaded with them to “not lower the pressure and to keep sanctioning Russia massively and heavily.”
Read more:
Ukraine authorities urge civilians to ‘urgently’ evacuate Lysychansk
US announces new G7 sanctions against Russia’s defense industry
Biden: G7 and NATO must ‘stay together’ against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
-
Ukraine authorities urge civilians to ‘urgently’ evacuate LysychanskRegional authorities urged civilians on Monday to urgently evacuate the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk which is being attacked by Russian forces ... World News
-
Illegal drug production could flourish amid Ukraine war, UN warnsThe war in Ukraine could allow illegal drug production to flourish, while the opium market’s future hinges on the fate of crisis-wracked Afghanistan, ... World News
-
Putin to make first foreign trip to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan since Ukraine invasionVladimir Putin will visit two small former Soviet states in central Asia this week, Russian state television reported on Sunday, in what would be the ... World News