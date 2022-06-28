Arrest of Indian Muslim journalist for hurting religious sentiments sparks outrage
Police in India’s capital New Delhi arrested a Muslim journalist on Monday evening for allegedly hurting religious sentiments in what many have slammed as the latest example of shrinking press freedoms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
Mohammed Zubair, one of the co-founders of fact-checking website Alt News, was arrested over a tweet that police said deliberately insulted “the god of a particular religion.” Senior police officer K P S Malhotra said the case was registered following a complaint from a Twitter user and Zubair was remanded in custody for one day.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Journalists across India have been increasingly targeted for their work in recent years. Some have been arrested under stringent criminal charges over posts on social media, where they routinely face threats and trolling. The Twitter accounts of some journalists and news websites have also been suspended on government orders.
The incident immediately set off a wave of outrage, with activists, journalists, and opposition politicians taking to social media to decry it as harassment of the press while calling for Zubair’s immediate release.
“In a democracy, where every individual possesses the right to exercise the freedom of speech and expression, it is unjustifiable that such stringent laws are being used as tools against journalists,” said DIGIPUB, a network of Indian digital news organizations, in a statement.
“Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more,” wrote opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.
Pratik Sinha, the other co-founder of Alt News, said that Zubair was arrested without any notice from police, which is mandatory under law for the sections under which he has been detained.
Founded in 2017 as a nonprofit, Alt News is India’s most prominent fact-checking news website and has gained a reputation for its reporting on hate speech and debunking misinformation, particularly by Hindu nationalists. Its founders often face online trolling and threats by right-wing groups, some of them linked to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.
Several similar cases have been filed against Zubair in the past.
Earlier this month, police charged him for calling some Hindu monks “hatemongers,” news website The Wire reported. The Hindu monks had made inflammatory statements about Muslims and at least one of them had called for a “genocide” of the minority community. The monks were arrested and later released on bail.
Zubair was also among the first journalists to highlight controversial comments made by the now-suspended spokesperson of the BJP on the Prophet Muhammad that created a diplomatic row for the Modi administration. The Indian government distanced itself from the spokesperson’s comments after it sparked massive backlash from many Muslim nations.
India’s rank fell eight places to 150 among 180 countries in this year's Press Freedom Index published by watchdog group Reporters Without Borders.
“Indian journalists who are too critical of the government are subjected to all-out harassment and attack campaigns,” it noted in its 2022 edition, adding that reporters were regularly exposed to police violence and increasing reprisals from officials.
Zubair’s arrest comes two days after lawyer and human rights activist Teesta Setalvad was arrested by the Gujarat state police’s anti-terrorism wing.
Setalvad was arrested on Saturday for allegedly “committing forgery and fabricating evidence” in a case about the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat state. Modi, who was then chief minister of Gujarat, has denied the charges against him, and has been cleared of complicity after government investigators and courts ruled there is no evidence against Modi.
Setalvad has long campaigned to get justice for victims of the riots in which nearly 1,000 people, most of them Muslims, were killed. Her arrest was condemned by global rights groups like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.
Read more: Thousands protest ‘bulldozer justice’ against Indian Muslims
-
Three arrested over murder of popular Indian rapperIndian police have arrested three men accused of murdering hip-hop star Sidhu Moose Wala, seizing a cache of weaponry including a grenade launcher ... World News
-
India cancels hundreds of trains as more protests loom over army recruitment schemeAuthorities in India cancelled more than 500 trains services on Monday because of calls for protests by young men angry with a military recruitment ... World News
-
India to start enrolment under new military recruitment scheme this month: OfficialsEnrolment under India’s new armed services recruitment plan will commence this month, top defense officials said on Sunday, despite protests against a ... World News
-
Militants kill Indian police official in disputed KashmirMilitants in India’s Kashmir shot dead a police official near his home, the latest victim of killings that target government officials, teachers and ... World News
-
Protests intensify over India military recruitment plan, government tweaks schemeProtesters in India’s eastern state of Bihar damaged public property and ransacked offices in a railway station on Saturday, expressing outrage at a ... World News
-
Thousands protest ‘bulldozer justice’ against Indian MuslimsProtests have been erupting in many Indian cities to condemn the demolition of homes and businesses belonging to Muslims, in what critics call a ... World News
-
Indian forces in Kashmir kill militant suspected of targeted killingIndian forces in Kashmir killed two militants on Wednesday, one them suspected of gunning down a bank manager this month, police said, part of a ... World News
-
Rights group urges India to stop ‘vicious’ Muslim protest crackdownIndia must immediately end a “vicious” crackdown on Muslims who took to the streets to protest a ruling party official’s remark about the Prophet ... World News
-
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam commentsLeaders of prominent Islamic groups and mosques in India appealed to fellow Muslims on Monday to suspend plans for protests against derogatory remarks ... World News
-
Indian police step up arrests following religious unrest over anti-Islam remarksAuthorities in India’s Uttar Pradesh state have demolished the homes of several people accused of involvement in riots last week triggered by ... World News
-
Two killed in India protests against Prophet Mohammed comments: PoliceIndian police shot dead two demonstrators on Friday during street protests around the country sparked by a ruling party official's remarks about ... World News
-
Shops close in Kashmir as Muslim traders protest Indian ruling partyScores of Muslim traders and transporters in Srinagar staged a protest and raised slogans against Indian ruling party officials on Friday following ... World News
-
Suspended India ruling party official in more trouble after Prophet Mohammed remarksPolice in New Delhi said on Thursday they have filed a complaint against a suspended spokeswoman for India’s ruling party for “inciting people on ... World News