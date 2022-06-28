.
Biden’s wife, daughter among 25 Americans banned from Russia

US First Lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, US, on July 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Moscow

US President Joe Biden’s wife and daughter have been banned from Russia, along with 23 other Americans, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

“As a reaction to the constantly expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures, 25 American citizens are added to a ‘stop list,’” the ministry said in a note accompanying the list.

The list featured several US senators, including Susan Collins of Maine, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Charles Grassley of Iowa, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

It also included several university professors and researchers and former US government officials.

