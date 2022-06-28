.
G7 to agree tough line on China market abuse: US official

An extended family photo of leaders at the G7 summit in Schloss Elmau, in the Bavarian Alps, Germany, on June 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters, Germany

The Group of Seven leading industrialized democracies have agreed to develop a coordinated approach to remedying China's “non-market” international trade practices, a senior US official said on the last day of their summit in Germany.

“You'll see leaders release a collective statement, which is unprecedented in the context of the G7, acknowledging the harms caused by China's non-transparent, market-distorting industrial directives,” the official said on Tuesday.

Among their commitments was one to accelerate efforts to remove forced labor, including state-backed forced labor, from global supply chains, the official added.

