G7 to agree tough line on China market abuse: US official

The Group of Seven leading industrialized democracies have agreed to develop a coordinated approach to remedying China's “non-market” international trade practices, a senior US official said on the last day of their summit in Germany.

“You'll see leaders release a collective statement, which is unprecedented in the context of the G7, acknowledging the harms caused by China's non-transparent, market-distorting industrial directives,” the official said on Tuesday.

Among their commitments was one to accelerate efforts to remove forced labor, including state-backed forced labor, from global supply chains, the official added.

