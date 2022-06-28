.
Kremlin says NATO is ‘aggressive bloc,’ created for confrontation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov AFP
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. (File photo: AFP)

The Kremlin on Tuesday cast NATO as an “aggressive bloc” which was created for confrontation

The Western military alliance announced on Monday a massive troop buildup across Europe designed to bolster its defenses.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said that Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, which it calls a “special military operation” was going to plan and would achieve its aims.

