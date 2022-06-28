Kremlin says NATO is ‘aggressive bloc,’ created for confrontation

The Kremlin on Tuesday cast NATO as an “aggressive bloc” which was created for confrontation



The Western military alliance announced on Monday a massive troop buildup across Europe designed to bolster its defenses.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said that Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, which it calls a “special military operation” was going to plan and would achieve its aims.

