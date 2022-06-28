.
Russia’s Putin to meet Iran’s Raisi during visit to Turkmenistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Council of Legislators at the Federal Assembly in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Council of Legislators at the Federal Assembly in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Reuters)

Russia's Putin to meet Iran's Raisi during visit to Turkmenistan

Reuters, Moscow

Reuters, Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a visit to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

Putin is making his first known trip abroad since the start of what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine. He is expected to meet Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon in Dushanbe later on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would return to Moscow on Wednesday evening.

Read more: Putin to make first foreign trip to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan since Ukraine invasion

