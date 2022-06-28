Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Russia must be recognized as ‘state sponsor of terrorism’
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday Russia must be labelled a “state sponsor of terrorism” after a missile strike on a crowded shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk killed at least 20.
“Only total insane terrorists, who should have no place on Earth, can strike missiles at civilian objects,” Zelensky said on his Telegram channel, accusing Russia of carrying out “calculated strikes” at civilian infrastructure.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Russia must be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism. The world can and therefore must stop Russian terror,” Zelenskyy added.
On Monday, a Russian missile strike hit a shopping centre in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk while there were around a thousand people inside.
The Ukrainian president's deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, told a press briefing on Tuesday that “over 20 people” died in the attack, updating an earlier death toll of 18.
He added that over 40 people were still missing.
“Some bodies can't be identified because they are heavily burnt. It may take a few days to identify them,” Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said at the same briefing.
Read more:
Russia offensive will end when Ukraine surrenders: Kremlin
Rescuers dig for survivors of Russian missile strike on Ukrainian shopping mall
Russian missile strike kills 16 in shopping mall, Ukraine says
-
Top Republican senator after secret visit to Kyiv: ‘Ukraine must win this fight’US Senator Jim Risch said Ukraine can win the war against Russia, “but only if we help get it what it needs, before it needs it.” World News
-
Russian missile strike kills 16 in shopping mall, Ukraine saysTwo Russian missiles slammed into a crowded shopping center in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, killing at least 16 people and ... World News
-
Russia offensive will end when Ukraine surrenders: KremlinThe Kremlin said Tuesday that Russia would halt its offensive as soon as Ukraine surrenders, urging Kyiv to order its troops to lay down their ... World News