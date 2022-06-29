.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

NATO invites Sweden, Finland to join the alliance: Statement

  • Font
North Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Schulz, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob pose for the family photo during the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 29, 2022. (Reuters)
North Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Schulz, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob pose for the family photo during the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 29, 2022. (Reuters)

NATO invites Sweden, Finland to join the alliance: Statement

Reuters, Madrid

Published: Updated:

NATO has invited Sweden and Finland to become members of the military alliance, a communique published by the NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday said.

“The accession of Finland and Sweden will make them (the allies) safer, NATO stronger and the Euro-Atlantic area more secure,” the communique said, adding that the alliance also agreed a new strategic concept.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The communique described Russia as the “most significant and direct threat to the allies’ security”, a reaction to the massively deteriorated relationship to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.

The alliance pledged further help to Kyiv and agreed a package of support aimed at modernizing the country’s defense sector.

At the same time, NATO decided to significantly strengthen its own deterrence and defense.

“Allies have committed to deploy additional robust in-place combat-ready forces on our eastern flank, to be scaled up from the existing battlegroups to brigade-size units, where and when required underpinned by credible available reinforcements, prepositioned equipment, and enhanced command and control,” the communique said.

In the communique, the alliance described China as a challenge to NATO’s interests, security and values, and as a country that is seeking to undermine the rules-based international order.

Read more:

Warsaw hails planned US military base in Poland as clear signal to Russia

NATO summit in Madrid proof alliance seeks to contain Russia: Moscow

Turkey to seek extradition of ‘terror’ suspects from Finland, Sweden

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More