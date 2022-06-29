Russia accuses Norway of blocking transit to Svalbard, threatens retaliation
Russia’s foreign ministry said Wednesday it summoned Norway’s charge d’affaires, accusing Oslo of blocking access to the Svalbard archipelago and threatening retaliation.
“We demanded that the Norwegian side resolve the issue as soon as possible,” the Russian foreign ministry said.
“We indicated that unfriendly actions against Russia will inevitably lead to appropriate retaliatory measures.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The ministry said Norway’s restrictions disrupted the work of the Russian consulate general on Spitsbergen, the largest island of the Svalbard archipelago, and a Russian coal mining settlement there.
Vehicles carrying food and medical supplies to Spitsbergen have been stuck on the border, the ministry said.
Norway has sovereignty over Svalbard but allows citizens of more than 40 countries to exploit the islands’ potentially vast resources on an equal footing.
Moscow has long wanted a bigger say in the archipelago which has been a haunt of its hunters, whalers and fishermen since the 16th century.
Russia insists on calling the archipelago Spitsbergen rather than the Norwegian Svalbard, the official name since shortly after the treaty handing them to Norway was signed in 1920.
Read more:
Moscow removes Polish flag from Soviet massacre memorial
Moscow blames US for Lithuanian ban on goods crossing from Kaliningrad
Belarus threatens to execute activists for anti-war railway sabotage
-
Oslo shooting suspect who killed two is a Norwegian of Iranian descent: PoliceThe suspect whom police have arrested following deadly shootings in Oslo overnight is a Norwegian of Iranian descent, police said on Saturday.The man ... World News
-
Russian minister says strong ruble could hurt Russian businessesAs the ruble strengthens to levels not seen in seven years, Russia’s minister of economic development warned Wednesday that the country’s businesses ... Economy
-
‘People will die’ if Russia vetos cross-border aid to Syria, UN warnsPeople living in Syria’s battered northwest could die of malnutrition or lack of water if Russia vetoes UN authorization for cross-border aid, an aid ... Middle East