Biden says US ‘should sell’ F-16 fighter jets to Turkey

President Joe Biden said on Thursday the US should go through with the delayed sale of the F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, but added that the approval of Congress is required.

“We should sell them the F-16 jets and modernize those jets as well,” Biden said.

Advertisement

He added: “I need congressional approval to do that and I think I can do that.”

Biden’s statement of support for the sale came after Turkey dropped its opposition to the NATO membership bids of Finland and Sweden.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden said that there was “no quid pro quo” linking Turkey’s approval of Finland and Sweden joining NATO and the sale of the F-16s.

The US had removed Turkey from the F-35 joint strike fighter program in 2019 over its concerns because of Ankara’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said last month that his country was in talks with the US to buy F-16 fighter jets instead of the F-35.

Read more:

Turkey’s Erdogan to meet Biden for talks on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

US says it supports sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey