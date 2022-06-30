.
IAEA loses transmission from Ukraine’s Russian-held nuclear plant surveillance system

In this satellite picture provided by Planet Labs PBC, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen in Enerhodar, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russian forces has engaged in a firefight to seize the facility. Zaporizhzhia is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and the fighting raised fears about safety there. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
In this satellite picture provided by Planet Labs PBC, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen in Enerhodar, Ukraine, on March 15, 2022. (AP)
Reuters, Vienna

The UN atomic watchdog said on Wednesday it had again lost its connection to its surveillance systems keeping track of nuclear material at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe’s largest, which the watchdog wants to inspect.

“The fact that our remote safeguards data transmission is down again –- for the second time in the past month –- only adds to the urgency to dispatch this mission (to Zaporizhzhia),” the
International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

The connection was lost on Saturday “due to a disruption of the facility’s communication systems,” it added.

Read more: UN watchdog ‘concerned’ about Ukraine nuclear plant access

