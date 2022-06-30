IAEA loses transmission from Ukraine’s Russian-held nuclear plant surveillance system
The UN atomic watchdog said on Wednesday it had again lost its connection to its surveillance systems keeping track of nuclear material at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe’s largest, which the watchdog wants to inspect.
“The fact that our remote safeguards data transmission is down again –- for the second time in the past month –- only adds to the urgency to dispatch this mission (to Zaporizhzhia),” the
International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.
The connection was lost on Saturday “due to a disruption of the facility’s communication systems,” it added.
