Kremlin will decide later if Putin to attend G20 summit in Indonesia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends an annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Moscow

The Kremlin said on Thursday it has not yet decided whether President Vladimir Putin will attend November’s G20 summit in Indonesia.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia had an invitation to attend and would decide “at the necessary time” whether Putin will go in person.

Western leaders are weighing up how to approach the summit should Putin go, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling on leaders not to boycott if the Russian president does
decide to attend.

