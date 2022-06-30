.
Russia’s Snake Island retreat shows Ukraine’s ability to fight back: PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference during a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on June 30, 2022. (Reuters)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference during a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on June 30, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters, London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday Russia’s decision to abandon the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island was evidence of Ukraine’s ability to fight back.

“If you wanted evidence of the amazing ability of the Ukrainians to fight back to overcome adversity and to repel the Russians then look at what has happened just today on Snake Island, where again Russia has had to cede ground,” Johnson told a news conference at the NATO Summit in Madrid.

“In the end it will prove impossible for Putin to hold down a country that will not accept his rule.”

