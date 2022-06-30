UK to send military experts to counter Russian influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Britain said on Thursday that it would send military specialists to Bosnia and Herzegovina to counter Russian influence and to “reinforce the NATO Mission and promote stability and security” in the country.
“We cannot allow the Western Balkans to become another playground for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s pernicious pursuits,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.
“By fanning the flames of secessionism and sectarianism Russia seeks to reverse the gains of the last three decades in
Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he added.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“That is why we are stepping up support to Bosnia and Herzegovina, answering the call from our friends to help protect the peace they so rightfully deserve to enjoy.”
Read more:
NATO for first time says China’s ‘coercive policies challenge our interests’
Putin: Russia will respond if NATO sets up infrastructure in Finland, Sweden
Norway not breaching treaty by blocking Russian cargo to Svalbard: Minister