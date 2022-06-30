Ukraine’s Zelenskyy cuts ties with Syria after it recognized separatist republics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced cutting ties with Syria after Damascus recognized the independence of Ukraine’s two separatist republics.

“There will no longer be relations between Ukraine and Syria,” Zelensky said in a video on Telegram.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Syrian state news agency SANA cited a foreign ministry official as saying: “Syria has decided to recognize the independence and sovereignty of both the Lugansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic.”

“We will communicate with both countries to agree on frameworks for strengthening relations, including establishing diplomatic relations in accordance with established rules,” the official added.

Prior to launching the invasion of Ukraine, Russia recognized the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway states of Donetsk and Lugansk.

The two self-declared states escaped Kyiv’s control since 2014.

